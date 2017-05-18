Austin Charles, Bowers & Thyfault All Garner 1st Wins; Hinrichs Repeats as Winner at Thunder Hill Speedway!

Mayetta, KS – It was another great night of racing at Thunder Hill Speedway on Saturday night.

The Big Time Bail Bonds Clash on the Hill saw race #2 of the season!

The action of the night came in the JAG Trucking IMCA Northern Sport Mod division.

Last season youngster, Austin Charles took home his first title in the N. Sport Mods. As an encore this season he has been looking better than ever.

Saturday night started off with a heat race win and it set him up for a 2nd row inside starting spot for the feature.

As the green flag flew it didn’t take long for Charles to get into his groove and take the lead. Lap after lap, Charles hit his marks and maintained the lead throughout the night. Charles celebrated his high school graduation this weekend and he was also looking to top it off with a feature win.

Bryan Rigsby was going to spoil Charles celebration if he could. The Topeka driver worked his way up from his 7th starting spot to challenge Charles for the lead. Getting to the leader is one thing and getting around is another thing.

Rigsby worked every line he could possibly to go by Charles. He would run up high in the corners and run down the steep banking to no avail. Charles was thwarting every challenge. On the last lap Rigsby would try his best, but it was Charles, and his fast hot rod, taking the checkered flag on this night.

The win was Charles first of the season.

Rigsby would settle for 2nd, a great race behind the leaders saw Kyle Stallbaumer race his way from 9th to finish 3rd, 4th went to the pole setter, Jacob Davis, and rounding out the top 5 was Jaylen Wettengel.

In the BSB Manufacturing IMCA Modified division Steven Bowers Jr. has been on a roll this season. Bowers has racked up wins in Western Kansas and other IMCA tracks in the area, but he was looking for his 1st of the season at Thunder Hill on Saturday night.

After storming from 4th to 1st in his heat race, there was little doubt that Bowers was feeling strong on the night.

Tom Charles would get out front early in the A Main, but Bowers was on the move and would eventually take the top spot.

From there it was all Bowers. Bowers would sprint to the feature unchallenged.

Darron Fuqua would end up in the runner-up spot. Just like in the Sport Mod Feature the battle from 3rd on back was a dandy. Corey Burch would hold off Mat Stallbaumer to take the 3rd spot, Stallbaumer finished in the 4th position and Charles would come home in the 5th position.

If you are looking for domination at Thunder Hill Speedway, then look no further than the Casey’s General Store IMCA Hobby Stock division.

Tyler Hinrichs took home the win on opening night and he was looking to double up on Saturday night.

It was going to be a tough task as last year’s champ, Nicholas Ronnebaum, was starting on the pole position.

The battle was a good one for a few laps. Ronnebaum would lead but he would give way to the faster, Hinrichs. Hinrichs clicked off some consistent lap times that allowed him to open up a lead. Ronnebaum would try to battle back, but Hinrichs had the faster car on the night.

With the win, Hinrichs would become the first driver in any class to double up as a feature winner in 2017. A very impressive feat considering how many tough competitors there are in the Hobby Stock ranks.

Ronnebaum finished 2nd, Tyler Garst would hang on to the 3rd position, 4th would go to Iowa’s Tom Myers and Ryan Sutter finished with a top 5 in the 5th position.

In the Bud’s Auto Service IMCA Stock Feature there was a rocket ship sighting.

The A main got underway with Daniel King got out to the early lead, but all eyes were on the #27 of Dominic Thyfault.

It was a surprise that the car that finished 6th in the 2nd Stock Car heat would be on the move. Whatever Thyfault and his crew found or made an adjustment on it worked in a big way.

As Thyfault worked his way around the track, he would run every lap but 1 in under 20 seconds. The one lap that he didn’t turn in a sub 20 second time was lap #14. Every other lap he was on the hammer and was getting after it. No other driver turned in a run sheet that good.

Thyfault sprinted to his 1st win of the season in dominating fashion.

Daniel King turned in one of his best finishes ever in the runner-up spot, Matt Haid held off a gaggle of cars to finish 3rd, 4th went to Marvin Griffith Jr. and in 5th Tim Pruett.

The Big Time Bail Bonds Clash on the Hill continues next Saturday night, May 20th! Gates open at 5 p.m.

For more information visit Thunder Hill Speedway online or on Facebook at Thunder Hill Speedway.

Modified-BSB Manufacturing A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START

1. Steven Bowers Jr. (77)Topeka, Ks 40 7

2. Darron Fuqua (87) Mayetta, Ks 39 8

3. Corey Burch (747) Junction City, Ks 38 9

4. Mat Stallbaumer (M80)Tecumseh, Ks 37 6

5. Tom Charles (81) Basehor, Ks 36 4

6. David Conkwright (19C)Westmoreland, Ks 35 1

7. Randy Wilson (A2) Wichita, Ks 34 10

8. Richard Spriggs (81S)Savannah, Mo 33 3

9. Allen Halderman (178) Hoyt, Ks 32 2

10. Devin Stock (9S)Topeka, Ks 31 11

11. Kyle Olberding (75) Seneca, Ks 30 5

Stock Car-Buds Auto Service A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START

1. Dominic Thyfault (27) Wakarusa, Ks 40 8

2. Daniel King (24K Meriden, Ks 39 1

3. Matt Haid (22) Ozawkie, Ks 38 9

4. Marvin Griffith Jr (75M) Holton, Ks 37 4

5. Tim Pruett (46) Atchison, Ks 36 3

6. Colton Miller (74C) Topeka, Ks 35 6

7. Greg Deters (29D) Centralia, Ks 34 14

8. Tommy Fose (127) Delphos, Ks 33 11

9. Steven Corning (38) Atchison, Ks 32 12

10. Cody Merriman (25C) Onaga, Ks 31 10

11. Joe Sowers (61) Effingham, Ks 30 13

12. Brandon Conkwright (24C) Wamego, Ks 29 7

13. James Clem (29J) Huron, Ks 28 2

14. Eric Bartels (25B) Plymouth, Ne 27 5

15. Ron Hill (72) Lathrop, Mo 15

N. SportMods-JAG Trucking A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START

1. Austin Charles (81) Basehor, Ks 40 3

2. Bryan Rigsby (12b) Topeka, Ks 39 7

3. Kyle Stallbaumer (K27) Tecumseh, Ks 38 9

4. Jacob Davis (18) Berryton, Ks 37 1

5. Jaylen Wettengel (91J) Topeka, Ks 36 8

6. Brian Murphy (1M) Carbondale, Ks 35 10

7. Jeremy Pittsenbarger (32P) Cameron, Mo 34 16

8. Sturgis Streeter (34S) Topeka, Ks 33 5

9. Luke Stallbaumer (L26) Tecumseh, Ks 32 18

10. Zach Nitsch (007) Delia, Ks 31 4

11. Bryce Frakes (27F) Valley Falls, Ks 30 12

12. Gary Holthaus (50) Topeka, Ks 29 13

13. Gus Harrison (28H) Mclouth, Ks 28 11

14. Bryan Bowers (77B) Topeka, Ks 27 14

15. Dakota Kessler (81K) Savannah, Mo 26 6

16. Mark Smith (21) Rossville, Ks 25 15

17. Tim Stallbaumer (T25) Tecumseh, Ks 24 2

DNS. Troy L. Baumgartner (7d3) Auburn, Ks 17

Hobby Stocks-Caseys General Store A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START

1. Tyler Hinrichs (25) Americus, Ks 40 4

2. Nicholas Ronnebaum (7N) Onaga, Ks 39 1

3. Tyler Garst (53T) Topeka, Ks 38 3

4. Tom Myers (7) Glenwood, Ia 37 7

5. Ryan Sutter (79) Rock Port, Mo 36 5

6. Ricky Tanner (14) Topeka, Ks 35 9

7. Jason Park (72) Kansas City, Ks 34 12

8. Koby Minnis (112) Topeka, Ks 33 2

9. Travis Darnall (86D) Mayetta, Ks 32 11

10. Mallory Stiffler (M87) Hoyt, Ks 31 6

DNS. Larry Bouton Jr (44JR) Topeka, Ks 31 8

DNS. Steven Peach (16) Perry, Ks 10