NCRA Sprint Season Opener Now Pays $3000 to Win This Sunday Night!

Park City, Kansas – May 25, 2017 – Officials with the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products are proud to announce that this Sunday night’s 360-ci sprint car season opener slated for 81 Speedway in Park City will now pay $3000 to win.

New speedway sponsor, Mike Seltzer Jewelers, has added $1000 to that night’s championship feature winner in the NCRA portion of the tracks “Sprint Car Maynia.” Mike Seltzer Jewelers will also be giving a $2000 diamond ring to one male and one female at the conclusion of the tracks 2017 race season.

Gates will open at 5:00 PM with race time slated for a 7:00 PM start time. Adult general admission is just $20 while children 12 and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free.

More information on this huge event car be found on the series website www.racencra.com and on their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.