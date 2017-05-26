Memorial Day Weekend at Central Missouri Speedway Includes $3,000-to-Win for USRA Modifieds!

(Warrensburg, MO) This weekend at Central Missouri Speedway, USRA Modified Drivers have a shot at the $3,000-to-win main event posted purse money and bragging rights for claiming a coveted special event win at CMS. Joining in on the special-event weekend, Pure Stock drivers also have an opportunity at claiming victory in the annual $500-to-win track special.

While USRA Modifieds and Pure Stocks have special-event weekends in front of them, they are not the only classes competing during the two-night race weekend. On Saturday, May 27th, round one qualifying begins for USRA Modifieds with the top 12 from the night one scramble transferring on to the inside row positions for Sunday’s big-money finale. Street Stocks, USRA B-Mods, and Midwest Mod Lites join the USRA Modifieds and Pure Stocks during night one action. Complete info at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

On Sunday, May 28th, USRA Modifieds return for round two of qualifying for the outside row starting positions in the night’s 40-lap, $3,000-to-win main event. Joining the Modifieds will be ULMA Late Models in their second guest appearance this season, along with the POWRi Allstar Midget Series, and E-Mods. Sunday action marks the first time for E-Mod drivers to race at CMS. Driver will need to declare what their home track is during the check in process and they will then abide by those rules for the night’s events. Drivers are reminded there is no mixing and matching of various track rules.

Start times throughout the weekend are as follows: For Saturday evening at CMS, Pit Gates open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, driver pill draw closes at 6:15. Warning: late drivers will not be awarded passing points. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps roll out at 7:00 and racing begins at 7:30. General admission adults $15, Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $12, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Seniors 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday in 2017 last April! All pit passes for the weekend are $35 per person. Pit passes are not included in driver’s entry forms.

If wet weather rears its ugly head and the Saturday program is washed out, the contingency plan is to run the planned Saturday program on Sunday night the 28th. The weekend will be trimmed back to a one-night program. There will be NO racing on Monday if Saturday is rained out. The Car Classes for Sunday if Saturday rains out will be Pure Stocks for $500 to win, USRA B-Mods regular pay, Midwest Mod-Lites regular pay, Street Stocks for regular pay and USRA Modifieds for $3,000 to win.

We apologize to our guest classes who will not be part of the Sunday program if Saturday rains out. However, we feel it is important to respect and consider our staff members and their availability. We are hopeful Saturday goes off without a hitch and we can run as scheduled both Saturday and Sunday! Travel and Race Safe everyone! Again, we want to repeat … this contingency will only be put in place IF Saturday is rained out! Announcements regarding weekend race status will take place on the CMS Facebook and Official Internet Website. See the full contingency plan by visiting www.centralmissourispeedway.net. and clicking on the “Memorial Weekend at CMS” tab.

Same start times, entry fees, and admissions apply as previously announced through the track’s PR and social media. Visit www.centralmissourispeedwy.net for complete information by clicking on the “Memorial Weekend at CMS!” Tab on the main page.

There are NO track registration fees for any classes the entire Memorial Day race weekend. USRA Modified and Pure Stock competitors have an entry fee due before they will take part in their respective main events. For complete details on all things Memorial Day weekend, visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net and click on the tab titled Memorial Weekend at CMS!

Just announced, CMS is in search of the ‘Master of the Q at CMS’ during this year’s Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl on Independence Day weekend. The Master of the Q will take home $500 for their winning BBQ! Master chefs should head over to the CMS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Central-Missouri-Speedway and private message the track with their intent to enter the contest. Complete details are listed on the Facebook page and www.centralmissourispeedway.net!

CMS reminds drivers and fans to be alert and take alternate routes to CMS beginning May 8th as bridge construction begins on Highway 13 just north of Warrensburg over the Blackwater River, Highway 13 will close just north of Warrensburg at the bridge. Alternate routes to CMS from the West include 50 Highway past Warrensburg to the Highway 13 north bypass or Interstate 70 from the Higginsville Exit then 12 miles south to the track. From the South on Highway 13 simply stay on the bypass around Warrensburg, the track is just north of the final roundabout. From the East, simply exit on the Highway 13 bypass north to the track. From the Hwy 50 bypass, the track is 5 miles north.

