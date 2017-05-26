Great racing action roars into I-35 Speedway this Saturday Night 5/27/2017 with USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, E-Modifieds, Grand Nationals, Pure Stocks and Midwest Outlaw Vintage Racers!

Intermission will see the return of Heartland Missions and Motorsports Kid Power Wheels so get them tuned up, charged up and ready for Brent and Christa to tech. Two divisions of Power Wheels running with 6 volt and 12 volt on this night of battery powered competition.

Trackside Bar & Grill will be open before, during and after the races for your dining convenience. Suites are available so inquire at the front gate for information as they are a climate controlled environment. Funnel Cakes will be hot and sweet with your favorite toppings and Coca Cola products to quench that thirst. Carl Kaster in the “Red Light District” will be selling Souvenirs with something for everyone available and Tammy will have the Beer iced and cold. Bridget will have those mouthwatering favorites ready to serve you in the Concession Stand as always and let’s not forget those “World Famous” Walking Tacos that Kayce prepares in the Pit Concession!

General Grandstand Admission: $12 for Adults, $10 Seniors (62 and Older) and Military (Must show Military ID), $6 Kids 7 to 12 years of age, Kids 6 and under free

Pit Passes: $35 for Adults, Kids 6 to 10 years of age $25 with kids 5 and under free

Great racing action and family fun at I-35 Speedway where there is always more “Dirt Trackin at its Best”!!!